Regional Food Bank Hudson Valley expands facility

Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced the grand opening of the Regional Food Bank Hudson Valley’s new 50,000-square-foot food distribution center in Montgomery. According to her announcement, the new facility increases the food bank food storage capacity and distribution capabilities “to better meet the growing demand for emergency food assistance across the Hudson Valley.”

“No New Yorker should ever go hungry — and we’re investing in facilities and organizations that provide critical resources for anyone facing that devastating reality,” Hochul said. “This brand-new facility will better ensure families and communities in the Hudson Valley have reliable access to fresh and nutritious food, and that we can meet the region’s food security needs well into the future.”

The new distribution center will store perishable food such as fresh produce, dairy and meat. Hochul’s announcement said the facility will also have improved sorting and distribution capabilities to support more than 400 local food pantries, shelters and other emergency food providers.

The distribution center was funded by a $10.7 million award from the Community Development Block Grant CARES program from New York State Homes and Community Renewal which addresses pandemic-related food insecurity and health challenges. Empire State Development supported this project with a $3.7 million capital grant recommended by the Mid-Hudson Regional Economic Development Council. Additional support includes a $1.9 million contribution from the Regional Food Bank of the Hudson Valley and $9 million in private donations.

Regional Food Bank Hudson Valley CEO Tom Nardacci said, “Today is a major milestone for the Regional Food Bank Hudson Valley and the communities we serve. Sadly, food insecurity continues to be a serious threat, and the need has not waned since the pandemic. This year the Food Bank will distribute 55 million pounds of food, our second highest year ever behind 2020. The new distribution center will also allow us to source more local food, and create new partnerships with Hudson Valley farmers, producers and retailers. This project simply would not be possible without the support of Governor Hochul and we are extremely grateful for her leadership in the fight against hunger in New York.”

State Senator James Skoufis said, “I am thrilled to see the Regional Food Bank Hudson Valley’s new home open at last. For decades the Food Bank has been supporting residents and families in our region when they fall on hard times. Need knows no season, but there couldn’t be a better moment for this community safety net to re-open its doors. I’ve been proud to support this organization for many years and this project specifically. Thank you to the whole Food Bank team and everyone involved.”

Assemblymember Brian Maher said, “The greater Montgomery community is so proud to be the home of the Regional Food Bank Hudson Valley. During my time as town of Montgomery Supervisor our team made it a top priority to ensure our town became the new home of a state-of-the-art distribution facility. Playing a leadership role in identifying and facilitating the largest New York State grant the town of Montgomery had ever received is something we will always view as a generational collaboration. We know that this new building will help serve more families as countless residents continue to seek assistance from food pantries every day.”