UPDATE: Shooting at Newburgh Free Academy during Warwick football game

Police responded to a shooting at Newburgh Free Academy on Friday evening at 9:35 p.m. as the football game between Warwick and Newburgh Free Academy was ending.

The shooting occurred in the school’s parking lot, where a fight had broken out. According to Newburgh Free Academy’s website, the shooting happened “outside of the security perimeter” of the game.

At least five shots were fired, and three gunshot victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to City of Newburgh Police Chief Anthony W. Geraci.

Victims include a 41-year-old female who was shot in the foot, a 19-year-old female who was shot in the thigh, and a 21-year-old male who was shot in the ankle.

“Our officers did render aid, applying a tourniquet to one of the victims, and transporting two of those victims to the hospital in their police cars,” said Geraci.

There were approximately 2,000 spectators at the game.

“Fortunately, our football and cheerleading teams arrived home safely in Warwick,” Warwick Valley Central School District (WVCSD) posted in a website update Friday evening.

Until further notice, WVCSD “will not be taking part in any sports or extracurricular activities in Newburgh,” according to the update. The district is offering support to families and students; parents are encouraged to notify their child’s principal for assistance.

At the time of Geraci’s press conference Friday evening, no arrests had been made.

“It is a very active investigation,” he said.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact City of Newburgh Detective Division at 845-569-7509.