Update: Officer kills suspect during altercation

The New York State Police and local police agencies were searching Woodbury for a suspect wanted for several violent felony crimes out of New York City, state police announced Wednesday.

The manhunt prompted the Monroe-Woodbury school district to issue a “cautionary lockout” for Monroe-Woodbury High School, Monroe-Woodbury Middle School, Central Valley Elementary and Smith Clove Elementary; all students will be dismissed one hour later than usual today while the manhunt ensues. Parents are asked to not come to the school to pick up children, and to wait for further instructions. All after school activities are canceled, including Club Kid.

According to police, the suspect’s name is believed to be Ali Ali, and he is considered to be armed and dangerous. Members of the public are advised that if they spot Ali, contact 911 immediately. Do not attempt to approach or engage him.

They described Ali Ali as a medium-skinned Indian man, approximately 5’5” tall, weighing approximately 180 lbs. At the time of his last sighting, he was wearing a black shirt, black pants, and no shoes.

Earlier today, troopers attempted to stop a stolen vehicle, which then crashed and caught fire at NYS Thruway milepost 49, north of Exit 16. Ali, who they say was driving the vehicle, ran from the scene into a wooded area. Multiple police agencies are now involved in the search.

New York State Police are asking residents who live in the area to review recordings from the doorbell or other outdoor security cameras. If someone matching the suspect’s description is caught on video, to contact State Police Troop F immediately at 845-344-5300.

UPDATE: At around 12:35 p.m., police say Ali Ali was recorded on a trail camera on Maplewood Drive in the Highland Mills area. State Police and local law enforcement are asking members of the community to shelter in place and do not make contact with this individual. If he is observed, call 911 immediately.

UPDATE: At around 2:53 p.m. Sept. 18, the New York State Police reported that the suspect was no longer a danger to the public. The police added that the investigation is ongoing and more information will be released once it’s available.

UPDATE: Later Wednesday evening, state police announced that police had tracked Ali to a wooded area off Trout Brook Road in Highland Mills. During a confrontation with Ali, an officer reportedly shot and killed him.