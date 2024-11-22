State troopers honored for Seven Lakes Drive flood rescue

Orange County hosted the Meritorious Service Awards reception on November 6, at the Graham Skea Lodge at Stony Ford Golf Course in Montgomery. The awards celebrate community leaders in the following categories: Law Enforcement, Fire Services, Emergency Medical Services, E-911, and Military Services.

“I am so proud of the incredible work that our first responders do to ensure the safety and well-being of our residents,” said Neuhaus. “These stories are wonderful examples of selfless service to our community.”

“It’s certainly an honor for me to help recognize some of the incredible work that our first responders are doing day in and day out for the residents of Orange County,” said Rob Doss, deputy commissioner - police liaison of Orange County Emergency Services. “The dedication, professionalism, and selflessness shown by the awardees is commendable. Congratulations to everyone that was recognized by County Executive Neuhaus.”

According to the county, each recipient awarded has made a positive impact in our community and “embody the true spirit of service.”

Locally, two state troopers were recognized for their efforts in saving flood victims on Seven Lakes Drive in 2023: New York State Police troopers Jason Cole and Andrew Giga.

The county had this to say about the officers and their rescue:

On July 9, 2023, the Orange County area was hit by a sudden torrential downpour of rain. Flash flooding quickly occurred in multiple areas. Several motorists became trapped in floodwaters at the top of the mountain on Seven Lakes Drive, just a short distance southwest of the Long Mountain Traffic Circle in Woodbury.

Troopers Cole Giga, both Troop F K9 members, responded to the area to help. Upon their arrival, they found about 25 stranded motorists, including young children and the elderly. Trooper Giga constructed an impromptu rescue line approximately 100 feet long by fastening multiple long dog leashes and ropes together and then connecting them with personally owned carabiners. Giga then tied a line to the rear of Trooper Cole’s pickup truck as an anchor point, which Trooper Cole had positioned at the edge of the water. Trooper Giga then carefully navigated the flood waters, tying the other end of the line to a guiderail further down the roadway, closer to the victims requiring aid. Troopers Cole and Giga then entered the worst section of the floodwaters, which was now approximately thigh-high.

The two troopers executed several trips up and down the line, each time returning with another group of victims. Shortly after the rescue, more sections of roadway collapsed, causing several vehicles to become caught in the water and swept away into the tree line.