According to state police, Richard Garcia, 52, of Harriman, was arrested at this home Nov. 18 and charged with third degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Police say troopers from Troop F responded to a call of a barricaded man at Garcia’s Arlington Drive address at 1:23 a.m. where they negotiated his peaceful surrender and allegedly found him to be in possession of an illegal firearm.

Arrested without incident, Garcia is due to appear in Town of Monroe Justice Court at a later date.