Contraband recovered at county jail

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has integrated the SOTER RS body scanner into the Corrections Division’s security screening protocols, enhancing the screening process for inmates in a nonintrusive and highly effective manner.

In the last few weeks, corrections officers have made two significant contraband findings on two inmates entering Orange County Jail, resulting in the recovery of a ceramic knife, 9.3 grams of cocaine, 24 oxycodone pills, 5.6 grams of buprenorphine, 10.2 grams of marijuana, two lighters, and two bundles of rolling paper. Additional positive body scans have resulted in the finding of marijuana and fentanyl.