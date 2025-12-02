Youth group spreads kindness through giving

Gifts to moms of children with special needs, complete with cozy blankets and hand-painted art is just one of the ways the CTeen Orange teen group is embracing the month of giving.

Directed by Rabbi Pesach and Chana Burston of Chabad of Orange County, over 50 teens show up to club meetings to volunteer and spread kindness. They baked cookies for rehab centers and cooked soup for the home-bound. The CTeen “Pickle Factory” produced many cans of pickles distributed to seniors and Teddy Bears were decorated with beautiful cards for children in hospitals.

The CTeen programs are initiated and run by the CTeen leaders: Shepard Hoffman of Goshen, Aaron Barbanel of Highland Mills, Andrew McCauley of Washingtonville, and Lizzie Deskin, Julia Olstein, Gabi Patsiner, Kaylie Rosenholtz and Jaden Shaw, all of Monroe. The leaders are presently planning community service events for Chanukah.

CTeen welcomes new Jewish teen members from across the county. For more information on CTeen (for high school students) or CTeen Jr (geared for middle schoolers), log onto ChabadOrange.com or call (845) 782-2770.

Chabad of Orange County is located at 94 Gilbert St. in Monroe.