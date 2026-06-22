Young Life. Monroe-Woodbury students enjoy prom at the US Military Academy

Monroe-Woodbury High School held its senior prom on Thursday, June 18 at The US Military Academy in Eisenhower Hall. The senior class and their guests upon arriving were treated to a cocktail hour in historic Crest Hall. At 7 p.m., they moved upstairs to the Ballroom and after finding their seats they were served diner. After diner they danced the night away to music the DJ provided. They also took time to take photos from the terrace with its sweeping panoramic views of the Hudson with their friends and dates. Desert was served and the prom came to an end as the class of 2025-2026 begins to say goodbye to each other and their High School experience.