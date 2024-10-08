YMCA’s 5K Color Run a success

The South Orange Family YMCA held its annual 5K Color Run on Oct. 5 This year’s winner was Ryan Huang. According to the organization, plenty of participants took part in being sprayed with brightly colored powder, and the weather was perfect. All of the proceeds go to the YMCA’s “Strong Kid’s Campaign,” which includes a “no turn away policy, due to inability to pay.”

“We would like to thank: Monroe Police Department; Monroe Volunteer Ambulance; Bagel Boys; Dave Billings (Run w/ God); Rich Q. for heading up the race on his bike; Catskill Timing; Lorna B. [for the] water station; Kathy M. — Nike — Interact — Jacqui and her crew — Touro College for manning the ‘color pods’; Orange & Rockland, our main sponsor; Laura Paul for singing the National Anthem; Matt, Laura and Maureen for social media and registration; AM Baxter for the fruit; the Ice Mother; my husband John; Ross and Ellen; and a special thanks to Beck’s Hardware for letting us take over their storefront! A terrific time was had by all,” said South Orange Family YMCA Marketing Coordinator Maureen Locke.