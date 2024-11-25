WOW craft fair coming Nov. 30

The Women of Woodbury organization (WOW) will be holding its annual craft fair fundraiser on November 30, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Woodbury Senior Center (16 County Route 105, Highland Mills). This event features 30 local vendors showcasing handmade crafts, plus a bake sale and door prizes.

Proceeds from the craft fair help fund WOW’s scholarship program, which supports local students. One of WOW’s key missions is to support local students through scholarships, offering three awards annually to graduating high school seniors who meet the application criteria. “These scholarships help students achieve their educational goals while reinforcing WOW’s commitment to fostering future leaders,” the organization said in its announcement.

WOW bills itself as “a dynamic group dedicated to empowering women and enriching the Woodbury community,” fostering “leadership, personal growth, and community service, building a network of support and collaboration among women in the area.”