Woodbury Town Board denies Kiryas Joel water exemption request

The Town of Woodbury rejected a request from the Village of Kiryas Joel to grant a tax exemption for certain municipally-owned properties within the town that are used for water supply at its Thursday, March 19 meeting.

Reading from the adopted resolution, Town Clerk Nicole Young said the Orange County Supreme Court found the town to be “fully within its rights” to deny the village’s exemption request in prior years.

Town Supervisor Jacqueline Hernandez explained that water pipelines run along Route 32 through Kiryas Joel. She added that while Woodbury residents do not obtain water from the infrastructure, the town benefits by being able to tax the pipeline.

“[The Village of Kiryas Joel] are asking for an exemption, stating that it’s for water for their community,” Hernandez said. “But because we do not benefit, we have the right to tax.”

Concerns over information sharing

Concerns were raised during public comment regarding a March 5 Facebook post made by former Town Supervisor Kathryn Luciani that was shared in multiple groups hours before the town board meeting. The post, which has since been deleted, criticized Hernandez’s handling of the town’s rental spaces. Luciani claimed that Hernandez planned to make a proposal that night, despite the item not appearing on the meeting agenda. In response, some residents questioned how Luciani obtained the information.

Woodbury resident Janine Cortese asked Hernandez if the information shared by Luciani was posted on social media or on an agenda for a board meeting. In response, Hernandez said that the information was shared with her and that the board did not discuss the contents of the post. Cortese questioned how Luciani obtained the information. Hernandez said she is not aware of the matter.

Regarding the issue, Highland Mills resident Jimmy Ng addressed the board, voicing concern about how private information discussed by board members is being shared with the public.

“What [Luciani] did was wrong,” Ng said. “You guys discussed that subject [in an] executive session. Privileged or not, that information got out...When the six of you sit there and you discuss Ace Farms, can I trust you to keep that information amongst yourselves until such time?”

Luciani has not responded to public requests for comment on the matter.

Community recognition

In other business, the board recognized the Jasiurkowski family as the winner of the town’s snowman contest. The entry, shared on the town’s social media page, is a picture of a stylish snowman laying on its back with its feet in the air.

Additionally, the board also showed appreciation for the staff at the Town of Woodbury Animal Shelter. Last month, the shelter responded to an illegal dumping of 10 Labrador dogs in Harriman. Since then, many of the rescued dogs were provided new homes.

The board also approved a motion to accept the retirement of Tracy Maggio, who served in the Town Clerk’s office for over 10 years.

“Tracy has served our town in so many different ways and is beloved between the town and the village with regards to all the wonderful services,” Hernandez said. “We don’t realize just how much she does.”