Woodbury Historical Society hosts summer garden party on Saturday, July 25

The Woodbury Historical Society invites the public to join them on Saturday, July 25, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for a dedication of a Dona Weyant Memorial Garden at the historic Rushmore Memorial Library Building, located at 543 Route 32 in Highland Mills.

Light food and refreshments will be served, and the historical society will be open to the public with exhibits for public display and appreciation. For more information, please call (845) 928-6770 or email woodbury1889@optonline.net.

“Over the last two years, Dona’s work has been greatly expanded with even more plantings and new window boxes under the leadership of Woodbury Historical Society trustee Viktor Prizgintas, his wife Lise, vice president Walter Stanfield Jr., and archivist Leslie Rose. They spend countless hours each week tending to the garden, whether it be through arranging new plants or simply making sure those plants are watered,” said Alex Prizgintas, president of the Woodbury Historical Society and Town Historian of Woodbury.

“Once a librarian of this very building and later a librarian for the Monroe Woodbury School District, Dona left a special impact with both her cheerful personality and her passion for gardening before she passed in 2018. I think it’s only fitting that our gardens be dedicated in her memory for her many years of service to the Woodbury Historical Society and the Monroe-Woodbury region,” Prizgintas said.