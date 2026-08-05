Woodbury Historical Society celebrates Dona Weyant Day with new gardens

The Woodbury Historical Society celebrated its first “Dona Wayent Day” on Saturday, July 25th, as a part of their garden show. “Dona was one of our founding board members who, for many years, could often be found gardening and caring for lost animals,” said Alex Prizgintas, the current president of the Woodbury Historical Society and the Town Historian of Woodbury. “She also had the distinction of being a librarian back when the historical society building was the Highland Mills library, funded in part by the Rushmore Family back in 1924.”

The day honored Dona’s commitment by infusing the small garden plot next to the historical society with many new flowers, flower boxes, and hanging plant baskets. “The Woodbury Historical Society will also set aside the last Saturday of each July to do one of three actions: take out a book from your local library, donate to the local ASPCA, or plant new flowers in your garden.”

About the Woodbury Historical Society

To learn more about the Woodbury Historical Society, check them out on Facebook, Instagram, or their website at woodburyhistoricalsociety.org. They are open to the public at 543 Route 32, Highland Mills, NY on Tuesdays from 2-4 PM, Thursdays from 7-9 p.m., and Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.