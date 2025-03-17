Woodbury extends construction moratorium, eyes Smith Clove Road lots

The village of Woodbury has extended its moratorium on certain construction permits, citing a need for more time to put a new well into service and determine whether the current water system can reasonably serve current and future property owners. During the March 13 Woodbury Village Board meeting, the trustees, except for James Freiband, agreed to extend the moratorium for six months.

Freiband objected to the resolution, claiming that if the village was going to extend the moratorium, which would impact property owners, there should be documentation of demand on the system and a schedule for putting wells in full service.

One Woodbury resident questioned whether the water shortages were because of surrounding neighborhoods tapping into the village’s water supply and wondered why they were able to develop so much, while Woodbury was limited. Christopher Graziano of Highland Mills, who said he represents multiple water utilities throughout New York State, explained that Woodbury’s water supply is not being siphoned off by other municipalities and that the capacity is based on the village’s ability to pump water out of the ground with its existing stations. He also voiced his support for the moratorium extension.

Kiryas Joel tax status

The village of Woodbury is once again denying the village of Kiryas Joel’s request for an exemption from taxes on certain properties used for water supply purposes that are owned by Kiryas Joel, but located within the village of Woodbury. Mayor Andrew Giacomazza noted that the village board denied a similar request made a month ago, claiming that the village of Kiryas Joel could have acquired property within its own village through negotiation or eminent domain to locate their water supply facilities, but chose to let those lands be developed for residential and commercial purposes to benefit their tax base.

Freiband wondered why the village hasn’t met with Kiryas Joel to understand their claim and asked if there was potential for litigation, which could cost the village more than the exemptions requested.

Village attorney Kelly Naughton responded that while the potential for litigation is always there, the board has sufficient basis to deny the exemption. She also said she would have to look into Freiband’s claim that another village was granted an exemption under identical circumstances.

Open space

During the meeting, Giacomazza shared that the village is expecting a $250,000 grant for the purpose of purchasing property at 231 and 271 Smith Clove Road for preservation of open space. The resolution for the eventual purchase of the property listed the estimated property value at $445,000, which includes about 26.5 acres.

“This is huge for us. It’s protecting open space and potentially creating something that the community as a whole can enjoy,” said Giacomazza.

Trustee Matthew Fabbro asked about maintenance of the property going forward, to which Giacomazza responded that it would fall on the building and grounds and highway departments.

Freiband voiced his concerns about funding the acquisition before knowing the limitations of the property. He questioned the appropriateness of using subdivision fees to support the project, claiming that the village law stipulates that the money collected is to replace recreation areas that are already specified for each subdivision. He further claimed that state law requires that these funds be used for playground and recreational services, which, because of the condition of the soil, was not feasible at the Smith Clove property.

Naughton said that the parkland fees paid by subdivisions are not limited to creating or acquiring nearby parks and that they can support passive recreation, which this new parkland would provide.

While residents were encouraged by the addition of new parkland, some, like Rey Hernandez of Highland Mills, shared his concern about the amount of garbage and lack of care shown by certain property owners. He asked if the village could set up a system for residents to report neglected properties that were impacting the quality of life for Woodbury.

Giacomazza responded that the village is currently in litigation with a property on Route 32, but that the issue isn’t limited to that one area. He added that while the village can do what they can to fine and litigate offending properties, they cannot be everywhere at once and called on the community to come together to help with cleanup efforts.

Inspired by Martha Lopez, who at the village meeting repeated her previously shared concerns about current municipal officers serving on political committees, Trustee Susan Fries-Ciriello shared that she has resigned from one she was serving on. Referring to Lopez’s comments at the town board meeting, Fries-Ciriello said, “The lightbulb went off in my head, and I said I don’t feel that I should be sitting [on this committee], and I honestly would encourage anyone else sitting on those committees that are elected officials they should resign as well.”

Food stands

During the meeting, the board passed a new law which would allow for food stands and ice cream stands to operate within the limited commercial zoning district of the village.