Woodbury appoints a new town historian

Upon the retirement of town historian Leslie Rose on Dec. 19, The Woodbury Historical Society announced that Alex Prizgintas will take over the role.

Under Rose’s guidance, the Historical Society has helped support students with scholarships, provided the community with a variety of historical information, and preserved its local archives. Prizgintas has agreed to take over those responsibilities as the official town historian beginning January 1, 2025.

“I’ve been fortunate to have such a wonderful mentor like Ms. Rose whose trust and guidance has led me to become our community’s new historian,” explained Prizgintas who, at the age of 24, has a legacy with the Woodbury Historical Society extending some 13 years. “Last year, I was honored to be voted WHS president, and this additional position will encourage me to seek the best ways in serving this wonderful community. Our recent new ventures, such and the Legacy Toy Train Show, the 2025 Woodbury Calendar, and our various lectures have drawn record crowds while raising membership. Combined, these efforts allow us to innovate and join in partnership with our neighbors.”

To learn more about the Woodbury Historical Society or to ask Prizgintas a question about the town’s history, call 845-928-6770 or email woodbury1889@optonline.net.

L-R: Town Councilwoman Sandra Capriglione, Councilwoman Teresa Luongo, Town Supervisor Kathryn Luciani, Town Historian Alex Prizgintas, former town historian and Woodbury Historical Society Trustee Leslie Rose, Councilman Robert Beckley, Councilman Brandon Calore, and town clerk Nicole Young.