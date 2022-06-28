Women of Woodbury scholarship recipients head into health fields

These three students received Women of Woodbury scholarships:

Aiden Buckley will attend the University of Buffalo to study occupational therapy in the fall. WOW sees him as a well-rounded student, active in three varsity sports, cross country, alpine skiing & golf teams. He also played and coached Gaelic Football.

Molly Dineen will attend the University of Delaware to pursue a career in Nursing, following in her grandmother’s footsteps. Molly has been on the high honor roll for four years. She loves swimming and was captain of the varsity swim team.

Ethan Laderman will attend Quinnipiac University to study health sciences and physical therapy. He chose this field after being inspired by having physical therapy as a child. He volunteered at a physical therapist’s office and then worked there as a therapist aide. Ethan is a member of the National Honor Society.