Women of Woodbury scholarship now open

The Women of Woodbury Scholarship is open to 2026 graduating students residing in the town or village of Woodbury.

Applications are available at both Woodbury Public libraries, Central Valley and Highland Mills branches and at the high school guidance offices at Monroe-Woodbury, John S Burke and Cornwall schools.

Applications are due by March 15. More information about qualifications for the scholarship are on the application.

Women of Woodbury is also offering a special scholarship to an adult woman returning to college to further her career. This scholarship is only available to a Woodbury resident who is not a recent high school graduate.

For more information call 845-928-9007.