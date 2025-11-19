Winter hat and glove drive

This holiday season, the Village of Harriman will be collecting new hats and gloves for children and adults in the community who are less fortunate.

All donations can be dropped off at the at the Village of Harriman, 1 Church St., Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. or at the Harriman Police Station, 1 Church St., anytime. Please bring donations by Thursday, Dec. 5.

Village officials will be working with a local group to ensure the items get to the people who need them most.

Call (845) 783-4421 Ext. 104 for more information.