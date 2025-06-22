Wastewater system needs update, expansion

The Monroe Town Board received an update on the Harriman Wastewater Treatment Plant at the June 16 meeting, as the county prepares for greater strain on the system.

Mary Beth Bianconi of Delaware Engineering explained the need for updating and expanding the current system due to increased requirements for health and safety. According to Bianconi, the existing treatment plant, which serves multiple municipalities including parts of Monroe, does not meet state standards for water quality. The expansion would enable the plant to process an increased number of gallons of wastewater per day and address aging infrastructure. Once the project passes regulatory review in August 2026, the construction time should take about two years, she said.

Bianconi acknowledged the substantial cost of the project - an estimated $185 million - as a “generational investment,” and said the county hopes to offset the cost with about $60 million in grants. She clarified that these grants are not guaranteed and also explained financing would come from borrowing funds.

Referring to input from local planning boards, Bianconi said the county anticipates increased growth and more reliance on the treatment plant. The improved facility is designed to accommodate a large amount of wastewater.

Robert Grey, Deputy Commissioner of Environmental Facilities and Services for Orange County added that while there may be a need for future expansion, the county wanted to ensure this expansion can serve the community for many years.

Grey also addressed the odor issue at Airplane Park, explaining how wastewater from the town of Chester and the village of South Blooming Grove that’s been sitting in a wet well for a period of time is producing hydrogen sulfide. Since resealing the manholes in the village of Monroe, Grey said his department has seen a significant decrease in hydrogen sulfide levels in the area.

He said that the town of Chester was using a new oxygenation system that controls the generation of hydrogen sulfide, while the village of South Blooming Grove continues to use a sodium hypochlorite treatment. Grey added that the county has attempted to encourage South Blooming Grove to adopt the new system, but they have chosen to stay with their current one.

Councilwoman Maureen Richardson said the village of South Blooming Grove told her they’d be receptive to a meeting and invited the town board and other stakeholders to join her.

During the meeting, Supervisor Anthony Cardone responded to comments about road conditions in the town and village of Monroe. According to Cardone, a letter he signed along with Monroe Village Mayo Neil Dwyer, New York State Assemblymen Karl Brabenec and Christopher Eachus, and State Senator James Skoufis was sent to the state. He said he has made multiple calls to the state Department of Transportation (DOT) in the last two years and personally surveyed the condition of Route 17 from Museum Village to Harriman. He added that the road is scheduled for pavement next year, but the DOT would not commit to a timeframe.

“When you have these type of roads that are in the condition they are ...we constantly are the ones being attacked for it and it’s the senators and the assemblymen’s job to get the money to us,” said Cardone, while also encouraging residents to write to their representatives about the matter.

During the meeting, the board approved a resolution authorizing the town to apply for an Orange County development grant to fund ADA-compliant playground equipment at Mombasha Park.