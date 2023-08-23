Warwick. Brabenec secures funding for libraries in Warwick, Greenwood Lake and Suffern

Assemblyman Karl Brabenec (R,C-Deerpark) announced Wednesday, Aug. 23, that $274,939 will be given to two libraries in Orange County and one in Rockland County.

These libraries have the funding specifically allocated toward approved projects, like upgrading of HVAC systems and construction of additional library space.

“I think most of us can appreciate our local libraries, but we often forget what an important cornerstone they are to our communities and how deserving they are of these funds,” Brabenec said in ther press release announcing the funds. “Orange and Rockland counties’ libraries are not just important, they’re fundamental to our community and as such deserve every penny being granted to them.”

The Albert Wisner Public Library is set to be granted funding for replacing and upgrading its security camera apparatus.

Greenwood Lake Public Library is receiving funding to replace its HVAC system to bring the unit back up to safety codes and regulations.

And the Suffern Free Library will begin construction of an outdoor reading area, replacing a two-decade-old boiler, updating its fire alarm system and upgrading its security gates.