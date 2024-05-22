Voters pass Tuxedo school budget

Voters within the Tuxedo Union Free School District passed the 2024-25 school budget with 473 yes votes (66%) and 237 no votes, based on unofficial results posted by the school district.

Voters also voted in favor of Proposition 2, “equalizing board vacancies,” with 486 in favor and 210 against.

Regarding the school district capital project, 514 voters approved the use of capital funds and 193 voted against the proposition.

The school district also saw six candidates running for three seats on the school district’s Board of Education. The winners are Bonita “Bonny” Takeuchi who won 393 votes, Christopher Scanlon won 376 votes, and Gary Heavner won 364 votes.

Kelly Spranger received 320 votes, William Givens won 322 votes, and Joseph Rickard got 338 votes.