Voters approve 2024-25 budget, elect three board members

On Tuesday, May 21, Monroe-Woodbury Central School District residents passed the $223,614,319 budget for the 2024-2025 school year with 1,035 yes votes to 373 no votes — an approval rating of 73.5% based on preliminary numbers.

Voters also had to decide among five candidates for the three open seats on the Board of Education. Just one of the three incumbents running retained their seat. According to the school district, Kaytlin Simmons was elected with 777 votes, Candice DeLeo Novack was elected with 747 votes, and incumbent Dawn Tauber was elected with 709 votes.

Incumbents Anthony Andersen had 698 votes and Jamell Evans had 663 votes.

District officials thanked the members of the M-W community “for their continued support of our schools.”