x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Volunteer steps up to run Village of Monroe Farmers Market

Monroe. After the village announced that the Farmers Market would be canceled for 2026, an existing vendor volunteered to run it.

Monroe NY /
| 13 May 2026 | 12:22
    Volunteer steps up to run Village of Monroe Farmers Market

On Monday, May 11, the Village of Monroe announced on Facebook that the farmers market would not return for the 2026 season because it did not have a manager. Community members quickly started to volunteer to fill the vacancy.

The first to reach out was a longtime vendor of the Monroe Farmers Market: Jeremiah Lacsina, owner of Elijo’s Natural Soap. Lacsina is now working with the village to run this year’s Farmers Market.

According to a statement from the village, more information regarding vendor applications, schedules, and market details will be shared in coming weeks.