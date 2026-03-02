Village to hold general election March 18

A General Election of the Village of Monroe will be held on March 18, between the hours of 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., in the Village Hall Boardroom, 7 Stage Road, Monroe, N.Y.



The following candidates have submitted satisfactory petitions to the Village Clerk and will appear on the ballot:

Mayor – Four-year position

Alex Melchiorre, 76 Bonney Court

Neil Dwyer, 29 Rye Hill Road



Trustee (2 positions) – four-year term each



Joseph Mancuso, 68 Franklin Avenue

Nancy Peifer, 7 Charlotte Place

Andrew Ferraro, 225 Pine Tree Road

Martin O’Connor, 69 James Road



Questions regarding absentee ballots or the village election process should be directed to Village Clerk Kimberly Zahra at 782-834l.



The Village of Monroe uses county registration only for Village Election. Unregistered voters must register with the Orange County Board of Elections no later than March 6 to be eligible to vote in the March 18, 2026 Village Election. Kimberly Zahra Village Clerk