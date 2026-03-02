x
Village to hold general election March 18

Monroe. Voters to elect mayor, two trustees

Monroe NY /
| 02 Mar 2026 | 04:17
A General Election of the Village of Monroe will be held on March 18, between the hours of 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., in the Village Hall Boardroom, 7 Stage Road, Monroe, N.Y.

The following candidates have submitted satisfactory petitions to the Village Clerk and will appear on the ballot:
Mayor – Four-year position

Alex Melchiorre, 76 Bonney Court
Neil Dwyer, 29 Rye Hill Road

Trustee (2 positions) – four-year term each

Joseph Mancuso, 68 Franklin Avenue
Nancy Peifer, 7 Charlotte Place
Andrew Ferraro, 225 Pine Tree Road
Martin O’Connor, 69 James Road

Questions regarding absentee ballots or the village election process should be directed to Village Clerk Kimberly Zahra at 782-834l.

The Village of Monroe uses county registration only for Village Election. Unregistered voters must register with the Orange County Board of Elections no later than March 6 to be eligible to vote in the March 18, 2026 Village Election. Kimberly Zahra Village Clerk