Village to hold general election March 18

A General Election of the Village of Monroe will be held on March 18, between the hours of 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., in the Village Hall Boardroom, 7 Stage Road, Monroe, N.Y.The following candidates have submitted satisfactory petitions to the Village Clerk and will appear on the ballot:Mayor – Four-year position
Alex Melchiorre, 76 Bonney CourtNeil Dwyer, 29 Rye Hill RoadTrustee (2 positions) – four-year term eachJoseph Mancuso, 68 Franklin AvenueNancy Peifer, 7 Charlotte PlaceAndrew Ferraro, 225 Pine Tree RoadMartin O’Connor, 69 James RoadQuestions regarding absentee ballots or the village election process should be directed to Village Clerk Kimberly Zahra at 782-834l.The Village of Monroe uses county registration only for Village Election. Unregistered voters must register with the Orange County Board of Elections no later than March 6 to be eligible to vote in the March 18, 2026 Village Election. Kimberly Zahra Village Clerk