Village reviews water projects, proposals

The village of Monroe approved the acquisition of Franz Kloiber’s Lake at the June 17 Monroe Village Board meeting to protect the village’s water supply. The property was offered up for purchase by the late owner of the property for $10,000.

Trustee John Karl explained that the lake flows into the Mombasha Lake, which is the main source for the reservoir serving the village. According to the resolution adopted by the board, the village has no plans to perform and construction or related activity in the area, nor do they intend to change the use of the lake.

“The village is committed to protecting our watershed, and this is an acquisition that actually came to us through the people involved with this estate and it was really appreciated that they did.” Monroe Village Mayor Neil Dwyer said. “We appreciate all of that, and it’s another piece of the puzzle for us.”

In other water-related news, the village of Monroe is seeking funding through the Orange County Community Block Grant Program for the replacement of water lines replacement along Stage Road. Dwyer confirmed that this project would address some of the lead service lines in the area as well and explained that this area has the oldest part of section of original pipe in the village of Monroe.

The village also approved a request for inspection and leak repair of its water storage tank, which will be performed as complimentary service at no cost to the village and approved the inspection of the village intake screen at the reservoir at a cost of $8,600. Additionally, the village approved the performance of one-time, preventative maintenance servicing of the actuators at the water filter treatment plant in the amount of $17, 351.

The village approved a wetland delineation at Mapes Brook in the Smith Clove Park area to mitigate the impact of development upstream of the area. Dwyer explained this development contributes to increased storm drain water coming through Mapes Brook and this will enable them to widen and deepen the path through the village.