Village police address call to town meeting

Monroe Village Police Chief Darwin Guzman and Lieutenant Timothy Young spoke with The Photo News about their agency’s recent call to Monroe Town Hall. As reported earlier, Monroe Town Supervisor Maureen Richardson had called the village police, after a heated argument between herself and other councilmembers led to disruption from the audience.

Darwin and Young said, upon responding, they interviewed Richardson and others before clearing the scene without taking further action.

The officers explained that Monroe Town Hall resides within the geographic boundaries of the Village of Monroe, giving village police enforcement authority in that area.

No partnership for police services

Darwin and Young also addressed the possibility of the village police partnering with the town to offer police services to its residents, saying they were unaware of any updates regarding an agreement with the town.

Last year, the village discussed the possibility of sharing police services with the town, whose law enforcement needs are currently covered by the state police. At the time, then Mayor Neil Dywer said he felt an independent study was needed to better understand the policing needs of the town.