Village of Harriman to hold elections for three seats

Village of Harriman residents have an election coming up on Tuesday, March 18 from 12 to 9 p.m. at the Village of Harriman building (1 Church Street, Harriman). Residents will vote for village mayor and two trustee seats. Current Deputy Mayor Wayne Mitchell is running for the mayoral position and incumbents Reyna Sandoval and Golam Sarker are the sole candidates running for the trustee positions. Each candidate will be running for a two-year term.

Each candidate was asked to share a bit about themselves. Their responses are below.

Reyna Sandoval

Why did you decide to run for office?

I decided to run for office because I deeply care about our village and want to see it thrive. This community has given so much to my family, and with my children growing up here, I want to help create a better future for them and all residents. Serving in this role is a meaningful way to give back, ensuring that our village remains a great place to live, work, and raise a family. I believe that by contributing my time and effort, I can help make a positive difference and address the needs of our community.

What experience do you have that makes you qualified for this position?

I have been actively involved in our community as a member of the zoning board for four years, additional two years as chair, where I helped guide responsible development and land use decisions. As a long-time resident, I understand the importance of maintaining our village’s quality of life. As a taxpayer, I recognize the need for responsible financial decisions that benefit our community. Additionally, with over 15 years of operations experience, I have the skills to analyze budgets, improve efficiency, and support initiatives that enhance our village. I am committed to ensuring our community continues to thrive.

Please sum yourself up in 10 words or fewer:

Dedicated leader, community advocate, fiscally responsible, experienced, committed to progress.

Golam Sarker

Why did you decide to run for office?

I have lived in this great community for the last 22 years, and it’s where I raised my children. I have decided to run for office to improve the quality of life of the people of the town. I am committed to making sure that taxpayers’ money is spent prudently while improving services.

What experience do you have that makes you qualified for the position?

I have served as a Zoning Board of Appeals member for over two years. During my tenure I engaged myself in resolving many applications of the village residents who asked for the variances. In addition to that, I have been serving as a trustee of the village board for the last six months. I have been involved in many decision-making processes to improve the quality of services we are committed to providing residents. These experiences, motivation, and commitment make me a well-qualified candidate for the position.

Please sum yourself up in 10 words or fewer:

A highly motivated, qualified, honest individual who values the community.

Wayne Mitchell

Why did you decide to run for office?

My motivation for running for mayor of the Village of Harriman is simple: it gives me the opportunity to continue my commitment to the Village. For the last 24+ years, this community has been home to my family and me. As a former trustee, I am dedicated to supporting our community and contributing to making it better.

What experience do you have that makes you qualified for this position?

As the deputy mayor, I was responsible for overseeing the completion of the new Village Hall. I am proud of my contribution to various initiatives, including negotiating fair and equitable contracts with the police department and the CSEA. I have engaged in hiring multiple positions within the Village of Harriman to ensure we provide the quality services our residents expect. As a combat veteran, former Teamster, and police detective, I have a lifelong commitment to public service and have been able to draw upon my practical experiences. With your help and support, we can continue in that endeavor.

Please sum yourself up in 10 words or fewer:

Driven, honest, trustworthy, respectable, a good listener, decision maker.