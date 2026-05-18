Village board extends trustee term limits from two to four years.

The Village of Woodbury adopted a resolution to extend the term limit for the board of trustees from two to four years at its May 14 meeting.

According to New York State Village Law Section 3-302 5-a, the board of trustees “by resolution or local law subject to permissive referendum, may extend to four years the term of office for all trustees.”

The transition to four-year terms for trustees will be implemented gradually. Under the resolution, the two trustees elected this upcoming November will serve a two-year term ending in 2028, while the two trustees running in November 2027 will serve a three-year term ending in 2030. After those terms expire, all trustee terms will be for four years.

Prior to the vote, Highland Mills resident Neil Crouse, who advocated for the measure in past meetings, called on the board to pass the resolution. He said the village should follow in the footsteps of the town, lengthening the term of office for trustees while keeping the mayor’s term of office at two years.

“When you’re out there every two years, you don’t really have a chance to get things done,” Crouse said. “Yes, you get some things done... and then you’re working on something and you have to turn around and run for reelection again.”

Mayoral term limit discussed

While voicing support for the resolution, Highland Mills resident Jimmy Ng requested the board to table the vote, suggesting a referendum to extend the term limits of the trustees, as well as the mayor and town supervisor to four years. He argued that two years is not enough time for a mayor to carry out their objectives, adding that reoccurring elections leads to community division.

Expressing reluctance to a mayoral term extension, Mayor Andrew Giacomazza said he and Town Supervisor Jacqueline Hernandez discussed term limits and came to an agreement that the worst outcome would be for a wrong individual to become the mayor or town supervisor. He added that trustees and councilpeople have the votes to override a chief elected official if necessary.

“I think it’s probably in the best interest of me, as mayor here, and for my municipality that we keep it as a two-year term,” Giacomazza said.