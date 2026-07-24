Video: Apparent ICE arrest caught on tape in Monroe

On the morning of July 9, residents contacted Straus News and the Blooming Grove Town Supervisor’s office about possible Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) activity in the area.

In Monroe, sources said ICE apprehended a Hispanic male on Merriewold Lane North and possibly individuals on Duelk Avenue.

On July 23, a resident of Merriewold Lane North shared Ring doorbell footage he says shows a Hispanic man being stopped by two unmarked vehicles on the morning of July 9. Upon being boxed in by the vehicles, the suspect gets out of his car and runs into nearby woods.

The Merriewold Lane North resident who provided the footage asked to be identified as a 23-year-old Hispanic male.

“This happened early in the morning and when we heard about it, we looked on our camera,” he said. “It was a male Hispanic driving and then ICE stops him and he gets out of the car and runs. We figured it was ICE because we have heard from others that they had been on a nearby street.”

The Merriewold Lane North resident and another source said the man was apprehended after leaving his car.

When asked about the matter on July 9, Town of Monroe Supervisor Maureen Richardson and Village of Monroe Chief of Police Darwin Guzman said they were not aware of any ICE activity in the area.

“If it is for the right reasons like a warrant or a record or something like that, I see no problem with [apprehensions by ICE]. “If they are innocent people, I think it is wrong.”

To read the full July 9 article, click here.