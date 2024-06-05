Veterans breakfast to be held June 12 at Otterkill Country Club

A breakfast to honor veterans, show appreciation for their sacrifices and provide camaraderie and a sense of community will take place from 9 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 12, at the Otterkill Country Club, located at 100 Otter Road in Campbell Hall.

The event, hosted by Hospice of Orange & Sullivan Counties and sponsored by Nam Knights of America, Orange County Chapter, is free for veterans. Attendees are asked to register in advance, as space is limited, at hospiceoforange.com/event/2024-veteran-celebration or 845-561-6111.

Guest speaker: Maj. Brian A. Ibbs

Ibbs is the commander of the 105th Base Defense Squadron, Stewart Air National Guard Base in Newburgh. He is responsible for the security, law enforcement and protection of 1,300 airmen and installation assets valued at $1.6 billion and is the Wing Anti-Terrorism officer.

Paul V. Rader Vet-to-Vet Volunteer Award Recipient: Ginny Urban

Urban is a Hospice of Orange & Sullivan Counties Veterans Committee volunteer.