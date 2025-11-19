Vespers tradition returns Dec. 7

Mount Saint Mary College announces the return of its beloved annual Christmas tradition, Christmas Vespers: An Evening of Lessons and Carols, on Sunday, Dec. 7 at 7 p.m.

The Mount community invites the public and their guests to this special evening celebrating the Christmas season. The Vespers service will take place in the Chapel of the Most Holy Rosary, Dominican Center, on campus at 330 Powell Ave. in Newburgh.

Seating is limited and will be allocated on a first come, first served basis. RSVP by Friday, Nov. 28 at https://shorturl.at/ecztP.

The first Vespers at the Mount took place in 1974. The annual service features lessons and carols like “Angels We Have Heard on High.” Towards the end of the service, the audience joins in singing “Silent Night,” during which the lights are dimmed and the chapel is illuminated with candles.