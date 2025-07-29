Vendors wanted

The Monroe Gives, a local nonprofit organization that supports the Monroe-Woodbury community through year round giving and emergency assistance, is looking for vendors for its Community Yard Sale on Sept. 13, 2025.

The event will be held in the parking lot of St. Anastasia Catholic Church, Route 17M in Harriman from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The fee is $30 for an 18’ x 10’ space. No food trucks are permitted and liquor, tobacco/vape products, adult material or firearms cannot be sold. Vendors must bring their own tables, chars and tents (if needed) and advanced payment is required.

Spaces are limited, so early registration to guarantee a spot is encouraged. For registration or other information, email monroegives@gmail.com.

Proceeds from this event will benefit families in need.