Two Orange County synagogues unite under one roof and one name

After years of planning and coordinating, Monroe Temple Beth-El and Temple Beth Shalom of Florida formalized their union on the evening of Saturday, June 20 with a special processional leading the Torahs (Jewish ritual scrolls containing the first five books of the Hebrew Bible) from Monroe to Florida.

The evening began at Monroe Temple Beth-El with a moving Havdalah and deconsecration service, led by the synagogue’s spiritual leader, Rabbi Roger Lerner, as they closed their doors for the last time. A processional then commenced to bring seven Torahs from Monroe to their new home, Temple Beth Shalom in Florida, N.Y.

Many Temple Beth Shalom congregants were present to receive the Torah processional, which was led by Rabbi Lerner on his motorcycle, with open arms and lively music. After the Torahs arrived, Temple Beth Shalom’s spiritual leader, Rabbi Rebecca Shinder, led a bittersweet service, which included many blessings and prayers over the torahs and all the congregants.

A new name for a new congregation

After the service, a celebratory dinner was held where the name of the new merged congregation was revealed for the first time. The name had been chosen and voted upon by all congregants of both temples. Robin Rosenberg, president of Monroe Temple Beth-El, and Eric Goodman, co-president of Temple Beth Shalom, revealed the new name together: Beit Kulanu, which translates to “a house for all of us.”

Rabbi Shinder will serve as spiritual leader of Beit Kulanu, as Rabbi Lerner moves on to a new congregation in Missouri. Both worked together toward this new joined congregation, the details of which are still in progress.

As Rabbi Shinder noted, “The Jewish people have had to adapt and adopt to new realities for millennia. The key to our survival has been our commitment to carry our stories and memories with us. We did so both literally and figuratively this past weekend. The evening provided both communities the chance to honor and remember a glorious past as well as the chance to celebrate and welcome a promising shared future.

“With a shofar blast to herald this new beginning, the seven Torahs were welcomed into their new home with honor and prayers led by our children, the very essence of our exciting future.”

This summer the new joined congregation is looking forward to several celebrations, including a 7 p.m. Shabbat Experience on July 31 in the Memorial Garden to Celebrate America’s 250th birthday. All are welcome to come dressed in red, white and blue for some informal blessings, an Americana sing-a-long and a potluck dessert reception.