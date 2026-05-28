Two MW students named to Students Against Destructive Decisions National Leadership Council

Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD) has named Monroe-Woodbury High School students Lidia Zarate Gonzalez and Isabella Riva to its 2026/2027 National Student Leadership Council (SLC). Lidia and Isabella join other student leaders representing communities across the United States. These students were selected for their passion, leadership, and commitment to helping young people make safe and healthy decisions.

About Lidia

Lidia is a rising senior and an outgoing student who loves connecting with others and making the most of every moment with friends and family. Her favorite SADD power word is change. “Change has shaped me as a person and it can have so many meanings. I believe that change is what keeps us all going everyday. We all look for positive changes whether it will be us or the people around us, positive change is what keeps us all going. We can even change the world in order to make it a better place.” In her free time, she enjoys dancing, running, and spending time outdoors.

About Isabella

Isabella is a rising senior and takes many honors classes. She is part of the track and cross country teams. Isabella also speaks three languages including English, Spanish, and French. Her favorite SADD power word is change. “It is something that is feared by a lot of people but can truly lead to greatness. Changing something that you are used to can be scary but by trying out these new things is where we truly see improvement and growth.”

About the SADD National Student Leadership Council

The SADD National Student Leadership Council empowers students to serve as peer leaders and advocates on issues impacting youth, including traffic safety, mental health, substance misuse prevention, positive peer influence, and personal responsibility. Throughout the year, SLC members work with SADD staff, national partners, and fellow student leaders to help shape campaigns, elevate youth voices, and promote safer choices through peer-to-peer engagement, advocacy, and digital outreach on topics such as speeding prevention, impaired driving, distracted driving, passenger safety, and overall mobility safety.

“Student leadership is at the heart of everything we do at SADD,” said Dr. Cara Schrack, Executive Director. “These young leaders are helping shape safer communities nationwide by using their voices, experiences, and influence to inspire positive decision-making among their peers.”

The 2026–2027 council will officially begin its work this summer during the 100 Safest Days of Summer campaign, a nationwide initiative focused on promoting safe driving behaviors during the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day, historically one of the most dangerous times of year for teen drivers.

“Student leadership is at the heart of everything we do at SADD,” said Dr. Cara Schrack, Executive Director. “These young leaders are helping shape safer communities nationwide by using their voices, experiences, and influence to inspire positive decision-making among their peers.”

The SADD National Student Leadership Council empowers students to serve as peer leaders and advocates on issues impacting youth, including traffic safety, mental health, substance misuse prevention, positive peer influence, and personal responsibility. Throughout the year, SLC members work with SADD staff, national partners, and fellow student leaders to help shape campaigns, elevate youth voices, and promote safer choices through peer-to-peer engagement, advocacy, and digital outreach on topics such as speeding prevention, impaired driving, distracted driving, passenger safety, and overall mobility safety.

To learn more about SADD and the Student Leadership Council, visit www.sadd.org/slc.