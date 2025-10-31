Two candidates vie for District 5 seat on Orange County Legislature

Michael Essig

Why are you running for County Legislator?

I’m running to be the voice of our community in Orange County Government. I want to maintain fiscal responsibility and be a strong advocate for my district while bringing a fresh perspective on how things are done

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

Smart financial management is important to me. I plan to deliver balanced budgets, maintain our low county taxes, and ensure every dollar is spent wisely, responsibly and limiting unnecessary debt and avoiding duplicate programs. I will encourage local business development and job creation which can lead to economic growth

Infrastructure and the environment are paramount to our community. I will strive to improve our county roads, bridges and parks, making one of the best infrastructures in the region while also promoting legislation to keep the green parts of our community forever green.

With over 30 years in law enforcement, I believe in public safety. I always stand with the men and women in uniform who protect our neighborhoods. I will ensure our first responders have the best training, equipment and resources to keep our communities safe.

Why are you the best candidate for this position?

I am a proven leader who brings proven results. As a Woodbury town Councilman, I partnered with fellow board members to build a new town pool and community center, expanding programs and services for residents. I also served as liaison between the Woodbury Town Board and Village Board, improving communication and cooperation for a stronger community.

In my capacity in the Fraternal Order of Police, I travelled around the country teaching fellow members how to run their organizations, fundraising and managing non-profits.

I will bring that same level of communication, dedication and commitment to all of District 5 which includes South Blooming Grove, Cornwall and Woodbury, where I live and raised my family. I am proud to be the voice for my neighbors, friends, and family.

I’d be honored to earn your vote.

Stephanie Powell

Why are you running for County Legislator?

Our communities deserve a representative who listens, shows up, and fights for working families. As a lifelong Woodbury resident and a proud Monroe-Woodbury graduate, I have spent 19 years as a teacher, where I learned to do a lot with finite resources while making sure every student gets what they need to succeed. I see every day how local government decisions affect families, whether it’s access to transportation, jobs, or county services. I want to ensure decisions the county makes reflect the needs of all residents, not just a select few. I’m running to bring transparency, accountability, and fairness to county government and to make sure our tax dollars are invested back into our communities where they belong.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

1. Strengthening Infrastructure and Transportation: I will prioritize repairing and upgrading critical infrastructure while expanding public transportation options. Reliable infrastructure is essential for safety, economic opportunity, and maintaining a strong quality of life in our communities.

2. Economic Growth that Works for Everyone: I’ll advocate for investment in small businesses, job training, and apprenticeship programs that create pathways to good-paying, union jobs. Economic development should lift up working families and support local entrepreneurs, not just benefit large corporations.

3. Environmental Protection and Smart Development: I will work to strengthen environmental safeguards, preserve our green spaces, and promote responsible growth that protects clean water, open land, and the natural beauty that defines Orange County. Sustainable development ensures our communities remain healthy and vibrant for generations to come.

Why are you the best candidate for this position?

My lifelong connection to this community, combined with nearly two decades of public service as a teacher, give me a deep understanding of the challenges families face. I’ve built my career on being present: showing up for my students, colleagues, and community every single day. That same commitment guides my campaign and will guide my work as a legislator. I believe in listening first, staying visible, and making sure every resident feels heard and represented. With strong union roots and a proven record of service, I will bring fairness, accountability, and consistency to county government - because real leadership means showing up for the people you serve.