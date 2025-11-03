Two candidates running for Woodbury Town Supervisor

Jacqueline Hernandez

Why are you running for Supervisor?

In 2017, I was elected to office and in 2018 I was appointed Deputy Supervisor. During my four years in office, I learned about the various sectors of government to best represent and empower my community.

As a Deputy Supervisor, I led several projects and initiatives that include: the renovation of the John P. Burke memorial and historic courthouse, approval to build a community center and an all-inclusive park. I created community spaces such as Woodbury Art Council and Climate Smart Community Task Force, and I initiated administrative tasks such as updating the town employee manual, creating an emergency manual and department audits.

I provided leadership to small businesses during COVID 19 shutdown and served on various committees that include the Association of Towns and the Moodna Creek Intermunicipal Water Council.

Serving on the town board gave me practical experience that equipped me for today. I learned how to address critical issues impacting the community while supporting local businesses and preserving our quality of life for residents. My passion and experience, to lead with integrity is critical to address the needs of our community and protect the way of life that we value in Woodbury.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

1. Creating a partnership between the Town and Village boards to work towards functioning as one body to protect Woodbury’s open space, resources, and quality of life.

2. Assessing departmental needs, goals, and expectations for value and efficiency

3. Determining various ways to offset the budget needs and address rising costs to the taxpayer

Why are you the best candidate for this position?

I am a former Deputy Supervisor, an educator, a small business owner, a property owner, and a resident of Woodbury. I earned a BA in Psychology and a Masters in Secondary Education. My experience includes 25 years in education and 20 years in business. I founded the Upper Room Youth Center, and I have provided services to over a thousand families. I understand the importance of family, integrity, work ethic, and quality of life and I provide the necessary balance of leadership to unite our government towards a common goal: serving and uniting Woodbury.

Kathryn Luciani

Why are you running for Supervisor?

I’m running for re-election as Supervisor because I believe in putting Woodbury first. This is my home, where I’ve raised my five children, and I take great pride in serving the people who make our town so special. Over the past term, I’ve worked to restore transparency, accountability, and collaboration in local government. We’ve secured grants for infrastructure, safety, and recreation, brought back community events, and strengthened partnerships across all levels of government. There’s still more to do, and I’m running to continue that progress, keep our finances strong, and ensure Woodbury remains a safe, welcoming place for every family.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

1. Fiscal Strength and Smart Investment

Continue managing taxpayer dollars responsibly through balanced budgeting, grant acquisition, and careful spending so every dollar benefits residents.

2. Safety, Infrastructure and Accessibility

Advance projects that improve roads, signage, and facilities; maintain strong support for first responders; and ensure all town properties meet ADA standards.

3. Community Connection and Revitalization

Enhance parks, programs, and public spaces while supporting small businesses and sustainable development that protect Woodbury’s character.

Why are you the best candidate for this position?

Experience and results matter. As Town Supervisor and Chief Fiscal Officer, I oversee budgets, staff, and contracts with fiscal discipline and integrity. I’ve secured hundreds of thousands of dollars in grants, improved traffic safety, restored community celebrations, and strengthened cooperation with local organizations.

Before public service, I worked as a preschool teacher and office manager, experiences that shaped my belief in teamwork, communication, and problem-solving. I also founded We Are Woodbury to bring neighbors together through volunteer projects like business beautification and cemetery restorations.

I lead with compassion, transparency, and accountability, not politics. My goal is simple: to keep Woodbury strong, connected, and a place we are all proud to call home.