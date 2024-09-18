Tuxedo wins grant for Powerhouse Park

The town of Tuxedo recently won a $125,000 grant to revitalize Powerhouse Park. An announcement made through State Senator James Skoufis’s Office, which helped secure the funds, explained that the town plans to turn the existing park into “a place that will be a community and visitor landmark for generations.”

Powerhouse Park, located at 57 Powerhouse Lane, Tuxedo, currently offers an outdoor stage, basketball court, walking track, rentable pavilion, fire pit, and dog park. The town will be asking for public input as the new plans for the park progress. According to Skoufis’ funding announcement, this will be a phased upgrade to the park, with the first phase expected to be completed by the fall of 2025.

“We are thrilled to start work on Powerhouse Park and see it realize its potential as a resident and tourist destination,” said Supervisor David McMillen. “The Town of Tuxedo has so much to offer both residents and visitors alike, and we are grateful to Senator Skoufis for the grant as we begin Phase 1 of this project.”