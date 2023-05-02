Tuxedo. Town Board to host review of improvements to the Tuxedo Hamlet on May 18

Assemblyman Karl Brabenec participated in the presentation of the proposed revitalization plan for the Tuxedo Hamlet at the April 10 town board meeting.

The proposed revitalization plan would connect the hamlet with pedestrian walkways, lighting and shrubbery.

The proposed Tuxedo Revitalization Program was presented by Council members Deirdre Murphy and Michele Lindsay and was derived from years of community participation and a revisiting of the 2002 Comprehensive Plan.

The economic development plan for the hamlet, and ultimately the Town of Tuxedo, is a multi-pronged plan involving infrastructure, beautification, business development and recruitment.

The plan is intended to stimulate economic activity within the Town and complement the recently approved Tuxedo Farms development, which will double the size of the town over 10 years.

“I fully support Tuxedo’s efforts to add pedestrian safety walkways within the village,” Brabenec said in applauding the Tuxedo’s proactive involvement. “These plans take time and effort and our office is here to assist as needed.”

An open town meeting is planned on Thursday, May 18, to review the proposed improvements to the hamlet. The meeting will take place in the Community Room of Tuxedo Town Hall at 7 p.m.

Brabenec represents the 98th District which covers much of Orange County and part of Ramapo. He assured Tuxedo Town Board that there are state and local funding resources available for economic development activities and sited the recent award of $10 million dollars to Port Jervis for Downtown Revitalization.

For more information, contact Town Clerk Marisa Dollbaum at townclerk@tuxedogov.org.