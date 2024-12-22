Tuxedo students spread holiday cheer at Promenade at Tuxedo Place

George Grant Mason fourth and fifth graders recently took a special trip to visit residents at the Promenade at Tuxedo Place, bringing smiles, songs, and warm holiday spirit!

Accompanied by GGM music teacher Sam Johnson, the young vocalists filled the room with joy as they sang classic holiday songs. After their performance, they handed out gift bags containing hand-crocheted lap blankets, thoughtfully made to keep the residents warm and cozy this winter.

“It was a heartwarming morning filled with joy, kindness, and meaningful connections,” the school district shared. “We are proud of our students who exhibited the true spirit of the season — spreading cheer and goodwill with their acts of kindness.”