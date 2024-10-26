Tuxedo students participate in Red Ribbon Week kickoff

Ten George F. Baker students from grades six through eight attended the annual Red Ribbon Week 2024 kickoff ceremony at Chester Academy on Monday, October. 21, hosted by the Alcohol & Drug Awareness Council of Orange County. The students earned an invitation to the event through their participation in an essay contest.

The mission of the Red Ribbon Campaign is to present a unified and visible commitment to creating a drug-free America. The kickoff event brings together students from across Orange County to engage in awareness activities and presentations that help them understand the dangers of drugs and alcohol, and to make or renew their commitment to living a drug-free, healthy lifestyle.

Throughout Red Ribbon Week, George F. Baker and George Grant Mason students participate in various substance use prevention activities centered on this year’s theme, “Life is a Movie, Film Drug-Free.”

At GFB, Interact, NHS, and Student Council are hosting a door-decorating contest, a daily challenge for wearing red and a mini Spirit Week, culminating in a Halloween costume contest on October 31. The GGM community will unite and take a visible stand against drugs through themed dress-up days throughout the week. The Tuxedo PTO is also joining the effort, teaming up with GFB art teacher Michelle Foligno and GGM art teacher Mark Stankiewicz to sponsor a poster contest based on this year’s “Life is a Movie, Film Drug-Free” theme. Winners will earn Dunkin’ and Amazon gift cards.