Tuxedo students celebrate National LEGO Day

To celebrate National LEGO Day on January 28, George Grant Mason Elementary School students participated in a school-wide LEGO challenge organized by STEM teacher Mariah Klimowich. The students working in teams and rotated through timed, grade-level challenges that tested their engineering skills, creativity, and teamwork, the school district explained.

“From building towers and stars to designing structures sturdy enough to hold a large jug of glue, the energy and creativity from these young builders was impressive!” the school district shared. “This hands-on activity wasn’t just about LEGO —it was about collaborating, communicating, and thinking outside the box.”

Students in grades six through 12 also engaged in some LEGO fun at the George F. Baker High School Family STEM Night that same night.