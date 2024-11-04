Tuxedo seniors carry on rock painting tradition

The Class of 2025 rocks! Members of the George F. Baker senior class recently gathered in the warm sunshine to carry on the cherished tradition of painting the rock that sits on the campus front lawn. Along with painting their names, this year’s seniors added a personal touch by leaving colorful handprints, symbolizing their unique mark on GFB.

Senior class advisor Michelle Hines shared that the annual rock-painting event used to take place at the end of the school year, but a few years ago it was moved to the fall, allowing seniors to enjoy seeing their names and artwork throughout their final year.

“It is a great tradition for the seniors that also serves as an inspiration for the elementary students as they pass by the rock and look forward to the day they will have the chance to leave their own mark.”

Here’s to the Class of 2025!