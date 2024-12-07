Tuxedo schools launch district-wide thanks and giving initiative

Gratitude is in the air at Tuxedo Union Free School District! This past month, the school community united for the Thanks and Giving Initiative, embracing the power of giving and spreading thankfulness.

At George F. Baker High School, the Interact Club, NHS, and Student Council led the way with the “Attitude of Gratitude” and “A Wave of Kindness” activity. Students reflected on what they are thankful for and wrote their expressions of gratitude on colorful paper for display in the hallways. They were also encouraged to spread kindness through small, anonymous acts, such as holding doors, sharing compliments, and offering a helping hand, the school district shared.

As a culmination of the month-long initiative, on the last day before Thanksgiving break, three GFB students shared their thoughts of gratitude during morning announcements, followed by Assistant Superintendent of Instruction and GFB Principal Jared Kahmar. Finally, Acting Superintendent Nancy Teed delivered a special Thanksgiving message, thanking everyone for their support and expressing her gratitude for the opportunity to lead the district this fall.