Tuxedo Park sewer and water rates presentation essential info, says mayor

Village Water and Sewer Rate Consultant Ed Marcus, of Amawalk Consulting Group LLC, will present his firm’s findings to the Tuxedo Park Board and the public on June 15, at 6:00 p.m. A Q&A will follow the presentation.

“The presentation is essential for transparency and understanding, and I respectfully request that you mark your calendars,” said Village of Tuxedo Park Mayor David McFadden.

The meeting will be at the Village Hall and on Zoom. The Village will post the presentation video online within 24-hours of the session.Please download and review the presentation documents below (PowerPoint):