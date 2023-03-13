Tuxedo Park. Service-learning seminar for students

The National Service Ride initiative, in cooperation with the Orange County Youth Bureau and Orange County American Legion Riders, will conduct a service-learning assembly in the Tuxedo High School auditorium on March 27, 2023 at 12:15 p.m.

The nearly hour-long seminar will provide motivational context for the service-learning fair in order to maximize student interest in signing up for community service/volunteer learning opportunities as part of their curriculum. Conversational and interactive, the seminar will help students understand why service is important to them as well as their community and country.

Interested riders can meet at the Orange County Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Goshen, NY by 11:00 a.m. for a pre-ride brief.

Given the possibility of inclement weather for motorcycles, an update will be posted on March 24. In case of inclement weather, participants may go to the event in their cars, either from the cemetery or directly to the venue, located at 10 Route 233 NY 17 in Tuxedo.

A volunteer fair will take be held in May (the exact date and time will be announced within the next few weeks). For veteran or community service organizations interested in participating to recruit students for their programs, please contact Michael Bark of the Orange County Youth Bureau at 845-615-3614. Please make sure the organization is listed in the United Way of Dutchess Orange County’s Volunteer Portal.

For additional information about the project, call at 845-800-6880 or log onto the National Service Ride website: http://www.nationalserviceride.net/getting-started/.