Tuxedo. Hike the Townsend Trail

Get ready to hike via the Townsend Trail through the abandoned remnants of this community, as well as the remains of the original Long Meadow Road that runs through a deciduous forest with abundant wildlife. The hike will take place on May 13, 2023.

The trail is named after Peter Townsend II, a former furnace master who helped develop a small community in this valley.

This medium-level hike includes a big hill and is approximately 3.5 miles. Wear boots, bring water and a lunch.

Hikers should meet at the Sterling Forest Visitor Center, 116 Old Forge Road in Tuxedo. Please arrive with enough time to leave by car at 9:30 a.m. to head to the trailhead on Hall Drive.

This event is limited to 25 participants. To reserve a spot, please call 845-351-5907.