Tuxedo. Hike the Townsend Trail

| 10 May 2023 | 03:56
Get ready to hike via the Townsend Trail through the abandoned remnants of this community, as well as the remains of the original Long Meadow Road that runs through a deciduous forest with abundant wildlife. The hike will take place on May 13, 2023.

The trail is named after Peter Townsend II, a former furnace master who helped develop a small community in this valley.

This medium-level hike includes a big hill and is approximately 3.5 miles. Wear boots, bring water and a lunch.

Hikers should meet at the Sterling Forest Visitor Center, 116 Old Forge Road in Tuxedo. Please arrive with enough time to leave by car at 9:30 a.m. to head to the trailhead on Hall Drive.

This event is limited to 25 participants. To reserve a spot, please call 845-351-5907.