Tuxedo Fall Festival delights the community

Tuxedo’s recent Fall Festival at Powerhouse Park was a resounding success, according to the Tuxedo Parks and Recreation Advisory Board. The festival drew in crowds from near and far for a day of family-friendly fun. The event featured live performances by three bands — Hudson Blue, Kickin’ Nash, and The Mighty Spectrum Band — who kept the energy high with lively tunes throughout the day. Children enjoyed a variety of games and rides, including bounce houses, hay rides, and pumpkin painting. With vendors offering everything from handmade crafts to delicious treats, and food trucks serving up a variety of culinary delights, there was something for everyone to enjoy.

The festival wasn’t just about entertainment — it was also a celebration of local businesses and organizations coming together. Community groups like the Tuxedo PTO, Boy Scouts, and the Tuxedo Park Library had booths, providing information and showcasing their contributions to the community. Local artisans sold jewelry, home decor, and other handcrafted items, while food vendors such as 876 Jerk, DJay’s Fish Fry, and Hudson’s Ice Cream provided refreshments.

The newly established Tuxedo Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, with guidance from Kathleen Metcalf, worked to organize this event, along with the involvement of local volunteers, Deputy Supervisor Rick Marsh, and Town Supervisor Dave McMillan.

According to the Advisory Board, the collaboration “highlighted the Tuxedo Park’s commitment to fostering a vibrant community spirit, and the success of this event is sure to set the tone for future initiatives. So much fun was had by all, and Tuxedo looks forward to continuing this tradition for years to come.”