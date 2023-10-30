Tuxedo board approves search for engineering firm for hamlet revitalization proposals

The Tuxedo Town Board recently approved a resolution to issue an RFP for a conceptual master plan for a revitalized Business District in Tuxedo, also known as the Hamlet.

The Tuxedo Comprehensive Plan, adopted in 2003 and updated in 2018, outlines a conceptual plan that includes streetscapes, lighting, landscaping and parking to make the Hamlet friendlier for pedestrian traffic and to connect the business district with the neighboring residential areas and public parks.

“Route 17 as a main thoroughfare and also the town’s main street has posed significant obstacles,” said Councilperson Michele Lindsay. “Over the past year, we have worked closely with the NYSDOT, Senator Skoufis and [Assemblymember] Brabenec’s offices, and other state and local agencies, to fully understand and provide solutions to the obstacles we face with Rt 17 as our main street.”

According to the announcement, the town is seeking an engineering firm that can provide solutions and visual pictorials for further public involvement and feedback. The goal is to finalize a master plan and ultimately be prepared to apply for state and federal funding for a Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant.

“We look forward to continue working with our elected officials and local agencies to help us in our goal to beautify the historic Tuxedo downtown.”

Tuxedo’s next Tuxedo Hamlet Revitalization and Beautification Workshop is scheduled for Tuesday, November 14. Residents are invited to attend to hear and review options for the western side of Hamlet.

For more information, contact Tuxedo Town Councilperson Deirdre Murphy at 845-712-5559.