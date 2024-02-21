Trustees approve agreement for intersection upgrades along Stage Road

The village of Monroe will hold an election on March 19 for three village positions: two trustee seats with four-year terms, and the village justice position, which also has a term of four years. Current trustees Debbie Behringer and John Karl III are running to retain their seats on the board. For village justice, the Honorable Judge Forrest Strauss is running to retain his seat. Voting will run from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on the aforementioned date. Anyone not registered to vote may do so by March 8 if they wish to vote in this election.

At the February 20 Monroe Village Board meeting, the trustees voted to approve the 10% property tax exemption status for volunteer emergency responders and firefighters who remain in service within the village’s borders for at least two years.

The board also voted to take action against two properties for violating the village’s Property Maintenance Law by not cleaning up debris and trash onsite, both at 160 Stage Road and 17 Freeland Street. The village will clean up the debris at the owners’ expense. And if the bill for the cleanup is not paid, it will be added to the owners’ tax bill.

Other business

The board signed an agreement with Edmunds GovTech for a little over $47,000 for general account and water billing software services. The police department was granted permission to auction off two of its surplus vehicles: a 2017 Ford Explorer and a 2013 Ford Explorer previously used for parking enforcement.

Trustees agreed to pay Kimley Horn $49,000 for proposed streetscape improvements for Crane Park, as part of the park’s master plan. Kimley Horn will also tackle improvements relating to three intersections within the village at an estimated cost of $91,400. The intersections are at Orange Turnpike, Pine Tree Road, and Still Road; Stage Road and Rye Hill Road; and Stage Road and Maple Ave.