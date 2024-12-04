Tree preservation amendments to be finalized in new year

The town of Monroe is optimistic about its ability to adopt a new local law amending tree preservation regulations early next year. During the December 2 Monroe Town Board meeting, Supervisor Tony Cardone shared that the town planning board had submitted their comments, and the town was waiting for the town planner to make any determinations from them.

Dennis Fordham, chairman of the Monroe Conservation Commission, told the board that he believed the comments were significant enough to warrant a new draft of the law, which he hoped would be available to review prior to the next board meeting.

The public hearing regarding the amendment to the tree preservation regulations law will be kept open until January 21, 2025.

Sewer fees

During the meeting, Edward Long, a resident of the Mansion Ridge homeowners’ association, spoke to the board regarding a proposed 28% increase in sewer rates charged to members of that community. Long shared that Mansion Ridge residents pay separately for water and sewer, with single-family homes paying about $1,800 per year in sewer fees alone. He said that late last month the residents were notified about the increase and claimed that in the 10 years he has lived at Mansion Ridge there has never been a significant price change.

“With this inflationary environment and the holidays upcoming, it’s just really a kick in the teeth, to be honest with you regarding the lack of transparency and impact this increase will have on an already burdened community,” Long said, who asked the board to conduct more research on the matter before deciding on the proposed increase.

Cardone explained that the first he heard of the petition for the rate increase was late October and that the board must respond to the sewer company’s petition to increase rates by January 26, 2025. He shared that when speaking with the company, he learned that they had lost a significant amount of money in the previous four years. However, Cardone, expressed his view that a 28% increase was too much of a burden on homeowners and that it should be spread out over time.

Councilwoman Maureen Richardson initiated a discussion on whether the board should seek more information from the sewer company to better understand the reason for the increased rates. Cardone disagreed, saying that the Mansion Ridge HOA, not the town board, was responsible for seeking that information, and that the board’s role was to accept the proposed change or offer an alternative.

Monroe town attorney Brian Nugent clarified that the town’s decision must be based on whether they believed the rate increase is fair, reasonable, and adequate under the circumstances. Cardone made a motion stating he wasn’t asking for more information, but that he would discuss the matter with the town’s auditing company and then pass on what he’s learned to the Mansion Ridge representatives.

Other business

In other water and sewer news, the board agreed to continue the public hearing regarding improvements to Water District No. 14 until February 24, 2025. Councilwoman Mary Bingham shared that she was still awaiting comment from Congressman Pat Ryan’s office.

Councilwoman Dorey Houle informed the public that the town’s Dial-A-Ride service will accept reservations as early as 6 a.m. and as late as 6 p.m., starting on January 13, 2025. In addition, the town authorized Cardone to sign an intermunicipal agreement with Blooming Grove for shared Dial-A-Ride services to help Monroe residents access appointments in that community.

Cardone reminded the public to keep the roads clear and comply with town parking regulations regarding winter weather.